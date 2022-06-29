10,089 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

HBAN opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.