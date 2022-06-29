113,883 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.2% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,658,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,707,000 after buying an additional 191,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 156,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.