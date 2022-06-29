1,613 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,267,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 164,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 197,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 53,145 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 241.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 187,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.