16,910 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Trupanion by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at $72,394,829.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $88,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $466,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,850 shares of company stock worth $1,592,936. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TRUP opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

