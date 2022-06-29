2,439 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

