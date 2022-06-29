354 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.87.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.