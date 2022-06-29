485 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.