570 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

