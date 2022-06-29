757 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

