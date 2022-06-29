89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $24.00 at BTIG Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

