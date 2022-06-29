A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Holdings Decreased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $71,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,601 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,481 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

