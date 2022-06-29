AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

ABBV stock opened at $152.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

