Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Ablynx NV (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Rating) fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.63. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.
Ablynx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLYF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ablynx (ABLYF)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Ablynx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ablynx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.