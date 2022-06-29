Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Ablynx NV (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Rating) fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.63. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Ablynx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLYF)

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases.

