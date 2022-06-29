Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $122,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 36.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Accenture by 8.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $283.80 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

