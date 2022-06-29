ACT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $8,284,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 120,919 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 436.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,053 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day moving average is $292.00. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

