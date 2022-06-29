AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Financial Analysis

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 4.04% 4.37% 3.34% Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66%

This table compares AcuityAds and Cars.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.43 $8.42 million $0.07 32.71 Cars.com $623.68 million 1.08 $7.72 million $0.08 121.77

AcuityAds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AcuityAds and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43 Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 167.47%. Cars.com has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.80%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Cars.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cars.com beats AcuityAds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

