Adam K. Peterson Acquires 4,435 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $104,754.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,012,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,545,335.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is -110.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.