Adam K. Peterson Acquires 4,435 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $104,754.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,012,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,545,335.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of RMAX stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
RMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
