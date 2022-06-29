adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($303.19) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($276.60) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €193.00 ($205.32) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €170.32 ($181.19) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($213.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €181.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €212.50.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

