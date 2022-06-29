Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

