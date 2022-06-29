Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.25.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,123,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

