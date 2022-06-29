Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Short Interest Update

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANTGF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Advantagewon Oil has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

About Advantagewon Oil (Get Rating)

Advantagewon Oil Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves in North America. It holds a 50% working interest in twelve wells located in Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

