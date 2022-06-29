AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

