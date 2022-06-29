AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Adobe by 33.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 350 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 37,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 629.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Adobe by 23.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 29,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $365.63 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

