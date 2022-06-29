AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.