AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.