AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,960 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $643.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

