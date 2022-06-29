AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,082 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

