AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

