AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $155.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

