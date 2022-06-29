Ahmed Md Hamdy Purchases 24,200 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $34,122.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.66. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VINC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 273,839 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 238,733 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 215.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 412,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 281,801 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

