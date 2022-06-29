Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

