Airspan Networks (MIMO) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Airspan Networks to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Airspan Networks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Airspan Networks Competitors 258 1535 2519 105 2.56

Airspan Networks currently has a consensus target price of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 182.63%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 42.57%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million -$71.91 million -0.16 Airspan Networks Competitors $3.37 billion $415.96 million -4.37

Airspan Networks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks’ rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39% Airspan Networks Competitors -190.45% -1,743.51% -2.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.