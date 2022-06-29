Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Trading 33.3% Higher

Airspan Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.
Airspan Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRO)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airspan Networks (AIRO)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.