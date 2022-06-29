Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Trading 33.3% Higher

Airspan Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

Airspan Networks, Inc engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.