Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of -0.06. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $33.14.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

