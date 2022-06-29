Alain Bédard Sells 35,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$428,135,600.22.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00.

TFI International stock opened at C$100.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.79. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$148.63.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$131.54.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.