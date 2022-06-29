Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $617,082.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,277 shares of company stock worth $2,746,264 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

