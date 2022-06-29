Aldebaran Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 225.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $399.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

