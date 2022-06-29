Aldebaran Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $174.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

