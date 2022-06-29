Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.9% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

