Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

UNH opened at $508.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

