Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33. The firm has a market cap of $434.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

