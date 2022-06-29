Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -577.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 177.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $627,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

