Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) vs. Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Head to Head Review

Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Travel are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -14.85% -16.82% -4.12% Allegiant Travel 7.11% 7.66% 2.31%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Travel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiant Travel 0 4 7 0 2.64

Allegiant Travel has a consensus target price of $226.20, suggesting a potential upside of 93.90%. Given Allegiant Travel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Allegiant Travel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.77 -$472.57 million ($5.18) -4.41 Allegiant Travel $1.71 billion 1.24 $151.85 million $7.82 14.92

Allegiant Travel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Travel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Allegiant Travel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Spirit Airlines on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, priority boarding, a customer convenience fee, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms and ground transportation, such as rental cars and hotel shuttle products; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company operates a golf course. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

