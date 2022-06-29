Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €264.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €264.00 ($280.85) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($265.96) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($271.28) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($256.38) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($239.36) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($265.96) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Allianz stock opened at €183.10 ($194.79) on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($220.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €208.63.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

