Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

Shares of ALLY opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Ally Financial has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

