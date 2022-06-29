Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.
Shares of ALLY opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Ally Financial has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.