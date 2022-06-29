Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,251.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,286.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,583.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

