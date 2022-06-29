Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ATAO stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
Altair International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altair International (ATAO)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Altair International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.