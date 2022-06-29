Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATAO stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Altair International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Altair International Corp. operates in the metals and mining and green technology sectors. It holds interest in the Walker Ridge Gold project comprises 187 claims located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Stonewall project, which consists of 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

