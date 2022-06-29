Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Coverage Initiated at DNB Markets

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ALVO opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.
About Alvotech
