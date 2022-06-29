Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

