Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.27.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

